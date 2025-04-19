"See you soon" – Stephanie Vaquer calls out Rhea Ripley for dream WWE match (Exclusive)

Rhea Ripley and Stephanie Vaquer have been two of WWE's most popular stars over the last year. Ahead of WrestleMania 41 weekend, Vaquer confirmed she wants to face The Eradicator one day.

On April 19, Vaquer will defend the NXT Women's Championship against Giulia, Jaida Parker, and Jordynne Grace at Stand & Deliver. The following day, Ripley will face Bianca Belair and Women's World Champion IYO SKY in the opening match on the second night of WrestleMania 41.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Vaquer named Ripley as a dream WWE opponent. Asked if she had a message for the main roster star, the Chilean responded in her native language.

"I hope Rhea Ripley understands Spanish because I say it in Spanish now," Vaquer said. "Rhea, es un honor para mi y sería un honor para mi poder enfrentarte en un ring. Nos vemos pronto por qué esto lo estoy decretando. Algún día, nosotras nos encontraremos y voy a prender de ti y voy a ser una gran oponente." [3:13 – 3:30]

The Dark Angel's comments translate as:

"Rhea, it's an honor for me, and it would be my honor to face you in the ring. See you soon, because I'm saying this out loud. Someday, we'll meet, and I'll take on you and be a great opponent."

Watch the video above to hear Stephanie Vaquer reveal what she wants to achieve in WWE.

Stephanie Vaquer addresses Charlotte Flair's title chances

On April 19, Charlotte Flair will challenge Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship on the first night of WrestleMania 41.

Given Flair's track record, Stephanie Vaquer thinks it is inevitable that the 14-time Women's Champion will capture more titles in the coming years.

"Yes, yes, she is amazing," Vaquer replied when asked if Flair will win another big title. "So, I think she has a long career, really good time for Charlotte now, so good." [3:46 – 4:00]

Vaquer joined WWE in July 2024 and quickly became a standout performer on the NXT brand. She recently held the NXT Women's Championship and NXT Women's North American Championship before relinquishing the latter title.

