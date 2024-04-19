"See you there"- Jade Cargill provides an update on her upcoming match 

WWE SmackDown Superstar Jade Cargill recently shared her excitement for her first live event in the company.

On last week's episode of the blue brand Cargill alongside Bianca Belair competed against Chelsea Green and Piper Niven in the squared circle. During the initial moments of the bout, The EST and Green were seen going back and forth. As the match neared its end, Big Jade proved her superiority as she attacked her opponent with a front face slam before getting the victory.

Cargill recently took to her Instagram account to send out a message to express her excitement about her first live event. She penned down for her fans that they will be meeting on April 20 at the Erie Insurance Arena in Erie, PA.

"Excited to have my FIRST @WWE Live Event appearance!!! This Saturday in Erie, PA. at the Erie Insurance Arena! See you there 🥰⚡️💪🏾"

Checkout Jade Cargill's Instagram post below:

Jade Cargill expressed about her journey and lucky break in the company

WWE SmackDown Superstar Jade Cargill expressed her honest feelings about her journey as a wrestler and how she got a lucky break in the company.

Opening up in a conversation with Evan Mack during the WrestleMania XL week, Cargill asserted that she feels grateful as WWE Universe has seen her flourishing in the wrestling career from the beginning. She also added how fans have seen her beginner matches and then her turning into a superstar:

“It feels great. What I want everybody to understand is you’ve seen my first match ever. You’ve literally seen me grow. Who gets to see that? That was my first match ever, that was Shaquille O’Neal and Cody Rhodes. Who gives that? So I think everyone should give me grace and be understanding that you’re literally watching me go from a infant into a superstar. No one gets that. People go to the PC or whatever and they grind on NXT for years or the indies. Like, be thankful that you’re getting to see my progression.(Contd.)"

It would be interesting to see what plans WWE has charted out for Cargill's growth in the wrestling industry in the near future.

