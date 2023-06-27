"See ya soon, Champ" - Becky Lynch sends a message to current champion after their confrontation on WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch took to social media to send a message to current Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley after their backstage confrontation on the latest episode of RAW.

During the show, there was a Women's Money in the Bank summit featuring Zelina Vega, Bayley, IYO SKY, Trish Stratus, Zoey Stark, and The Man, the six competitors that will compete in the ladder match for the coveted briefcase. Becky Lynch was the last woman standing in the ring, as all the other superstars were taken out at ringside by IYO SKY.

She climbed up the ladder and unhooked the briefcase, seemingly showing fans what is coming. She then met with Rhea Ripley backstage, who warned her not to cash in on her if she wins the contract.

When a WWE fan shared the image of Becky Lynch holding the briefcase on Twitter, asking whether it was a spoiler, Big Time Becks responded by stating that she had to teach the other five superstars a lesson.

She then sent a message to Rhea Ripley, informing The Eradicator that she'll see her soon.

"Okay I lied. I had to teach the dopes a lesson tonight too! Oh, and hi Rhea Ripley. See ya soon, Champ. #WWERaw," she wrote.

You can check out the tweet below:

Could Becky Lynch be the one to dethrone Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship?

The Eradicator has been champion since dethroning Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39. Her first title defense was at WWE Backlash against Zelina Vega, and her most recent one was at Night of Champions 2023, where she squashed Natalya.

If Becky Lynch wins the Money in the Bank contract, she could cash it in on Rhea Ripley, and if she doesn't, she could still challenge the latter to a match for the title.

The Man is one of the biggest female stars in the entire industry, and she has what it takes to dethrone The Judgment Day member.

Would you like to see Becky as the next Women's World Champion? Sound off in the comments below!

Recommended Video Cm Punk's AEW Controversy Explained

Poll : 0 votes