"See you"- Judgment Day member Rhea Ripley sends out a message ahead of Crown Jewel 2022

Judgment Day member Rhea Ripley sent out a message ahead of the Crown Jewel 2022 premium live event.

On the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW, Damian Priest faced The O.C member Karl Anderson in a singles match. Following Priest's loss, a brutal brawl broke out between The O.C and Judgment Day. The Eradicator took out Gallows, and Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio wiped out AJ Styles and Anderson.

Both factions will face each other at the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event this Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, Ripley posted a picture of herself and wrote that she would soon be going to Saudi Arabia for the event.

"See you soon Saudi," Rhea Ripley tweeted.

Vince Russo talks about a major problem WWE should avoid with Rhea Ripley's stable Judgment Day

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo spoke about a major problem WWE should avoid with Rhea Ripley's stable, Judgment Day.

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the veteran mentioned that although WWE has booked Ripley's stable well till now, they might make them lose to The O.C in the near future.

"The way they are pushing them [Judgment Day], I cannot see them not continuing that. I really think there's someone in their corner, man," said Russo.

Russo further added that if WWE makes Judgment Day lose to The O.C, they will be completely killing the stable. He even compared Judgment Day's situation to that of WWE Superstar Omos.

"I'm not doubting you at all, but if they do that, they'll absolutely kill Judgment Day. And again bro, they have given so much TV time, your logic makes perfect sense, but I can't imagine them doing that. It's like Omos. They gave him all this TV time," added Russo.

It will be interesting to see which faction manages to win at the Crown Jewel premium live event.

