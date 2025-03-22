"Selfish" Charlotte Flair said to have "buried" Tiffany Stratton, top WWE star seemingly agrees

A top WWE star seemingly agrees that Charlotte Flair "buried" Tiffany Stratton during their verbal exchange on tonight's episode of SmackDown. Nia Jax reposted an X/Twitter post claiming The Queen buried the WWE Women's Champion.

Ad

At WrestleMania 41, Flair will take on Tiffany Stratton in a WWE Women's Title match. The Queen won the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble match and chose to face Stratton at The Show of Shows. The two female stars have been feuding on WWE SmackDown since then.

On tonight's episode of SmackDown, Charlotte Flair and Stratton had a verbal exchange via satellite, and many fans believe Flair got the upper hand. Some even thought Flair buried the Women's Champion. One such X/Twitter post received a repost from none other than Nia Jax. Check out the screengrab below:

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Flair had been out of action for over a year before finally making her return during the Women's Royal Rumble match. She ended up winning the free-for-all, and A LOT of fans weren't happy at all. Now, fans are urging WWE to let Tiffany beat Flair at 'Mania and not let The Queen add another title reign to her list of accolades. Flair is very close to surpassing her father's record of 16 world title reigns.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback