  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Semi-retired former WWE Champion reveals long-standing relationship with Roman Reigns

Semi-retired former WWE Champion reveals long-standing relationship with Roman Reigns

By Joel Varughese
Modified Mar 15, 2025 17:12 GMT
Roman Reigns on RAW [WWE/Courtesy]
Roman Reigns on RAW [Photo credit: WWE.com]

Roman Reigns transcended professional wrestling to a wider audience through his work in WWE. However, things were not always going great for the man behind the character, Joe Anoa'i.

Ad

For years, Vince McMahon and his band of creatives tried to push Roman strongly, only for fans to reject him. Reigns played college football, where he met Ettore Ewen, better known by the latter's ring name, Big E. Joe Anoa'i was a defensive tackle for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, while Ettore was a defensive lineman for the Iowa Hawkeyes.

In a recent appearance for IGN, Big E revealed he and Roman have a 14-year friendship. He reminisced about their time working out at John Cena's gym together before Reigns became The Tribal Chief of WWE.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I've known Roman [Reigns] for 14 years now. I remember him—when he played football for Georgia Tech, we were—I was a defensive tackle, he was a defensive tackle, so, he's someone I was aware of from college," Big E said. "There's a video of me benching 575 at [John] Cena's gym that was used [for a] promo package, and it's Roman spotting me."
Ad

Big E and Roman Reigns were also together during their developmental days in WWE, training daily and working shows on the weekends.

"Especially when you first come up in WWE and FCW, there are probably about 40 of us training together at the warehouse. So we're together every single day. We're doing shows on the weekends, we're training together. I've known Roman pretty well," the former WWE Champion concluded. [From 3:37 to 4:16]
Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

Big E and Roman Reigns headlined WWE Survivor Series

In 2021, Big E and Roman Reigns were the world champions of their respective brands. They locked horns at Survivor Series in a Champion vs. Champion match, in which The Tribal Chief emerged as the victor.

youtube-cover
Ad

A month later, Big E lost the WWE Title to Brock Lesnar. Unfortunately for the former New Day star, his in-ring career was deeply affected in March 2022 after a freak accident. Since then, he has only appeared in non-wrestling capacities due to a cervical fracture.

At the time of this writing, there is no word on whether Big E will ever step foot inside the squared circle for a match again. He is not cleared to wrestle.

Ad

Please credit the source and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you're using quotes from this article.

Quick Links

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी