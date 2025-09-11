Serious injury forces mid-match stoppage; New champion crowned suddenly

A popular star recently suffered an unfortunate injury in the middle of their huge title match. Following this setback, a new champion was immediately crowned on the show. The injured star in question is CMLL's Dark Silueta.At STARDOM Nighter on September 10, 2025, Dark Silueta locked horns with Koguma for the CMLL Women's Japanese Championship. Both stars put on an incredible display of action inside the squared circle, and for the most part, it was a back-and-forth affair. At one point in the bout, Koguma went in for a Tornado DDT outside the ring. This move led to Silueta injuring her shoulder, as confirmed by Lucha Libre CMLL's official X account. She was later stretchered away from ringside, and her opponent became the new CMLL Women's Japanese Champion by referee's decision.Before her injury, Dark Silueta was on a great title run in her second reign as the CMLL Women's Japanese Champion. It remains to be seen for how long she will be out of in-ring competition.Check out a clip of the match below:Former CMLL Women's Japanese Champion Dark Silueta could make her way to WWE just like Stephanie VaquerDark Silueta has been wrestling in CMLL since 2008. The veteran has made a huge impact in the Mexican wrestling promotion by winning several titles. Similar to Silueta, Stephanie Vaquer also made a huge name in the promotion between 2019 and 2024. Both women have a rich history in CMLL, as they have wrestled against each other several times and have also teamed up on multiple occasions.Vaquer is now making a massive name for herself in World Wrestling Entertainment. She joined the company in 2024 and has already won several titles. She is now set to face IYO SKY for the vacant Women's World Title at Wrestlepalooza.Similar to the Chilean, Dark Silueta could make her way to WWE at some point in the future, given her massive name in Mexico. It will be interesting to see if the Triple H-led creative team has planned anything for the CMLL star.We at Sportskeeda wish Dark Silueta a speedy recovery and hope she returns to the ring better than ever.