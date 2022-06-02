"Asuka would be a fun one"-Seven-time Champion is open to working with The Empress of Tomorrow in WWE

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss would love to stand alongside Asuka inside the squared circle.

The former RAW Women's Champion made her return to the Stamford-based promotion last month after getting married earlier this year. Bliss defeated Sonya Deville in her return match after which the latter's contract as a WWE official was terminated.

Speaking about forming a potential team with one of the female wrestlers from the roster on this week's The Bump, Alexa stated that she welcomes the idea of teaming-up with Asuka.

"Asuka would be a fun one." (from 24:32 to 24:33)"

Alexa Bliss has been on a winning run since returning to action last month. After defeating Sonya Deville for two consecutive weeks, Little Miss Bliss got the better of her former partner Nikki A.S.H. before pinning Doudrop on RAW this week.

Asuka is currently involved in a feud with Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair

Asuka stunned the wrestling fraternity as she made her return to WWE on April 25 confronting Becky Lynch. The Empress of Tomorrow stated that she's back to preventing Big Time Becks' comeback.

The Japanese also faced off against Bianca Belair in a championship contenders match. However, Becky Lynch came out to attack both women, ending the match in disqualification.

The following week saw Sasha Banks and Naomi infamously walking out in WWE, which led to an impromptu number one contender match between The Irish Lass Kicker and the Japanese sensation. The bout was won by the latter after she sprayed green mist on Becky to gain advantage.

However, Becky was able to even the score the following week, and was therefore added to the title match. The three former NXT stars will now battle for the RAW Women's Championship at Hell in a Cell.

The Empress of Tomorrow was also in action on this week's RAW. She took on Bianca Belair in a singles match before the eventual triple threat match at the upcoming premium live event.

At the conclusion of the match, the EST of WWE was able to score an unexpected pinfall victory over the former NXT Champion. However, Bianca's victory was short-lived as Becky, who was present ringside during the bout, attacked both her rivals for sending a message before Hell in a Cell.

