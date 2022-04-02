Several Championships expected to change hands at WrestleMania Saturday

WrestleMania 38 Night One takes place in just a few hours' time and several Championship matches are set to take place at the Show of Shows. The betting odds ahead of the show seem to hint that two titles could be changing hands.

In the SmackDown Tag Team Championship match between The Usos, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Rick Boogs, the Champions appeared as though they could be retaining their titles. According to SkyBet, The Usos are 4/11 favorites whilst Nakamura and Boogs have 2/1 odds.

Ronda Rousey looks to be the favorite to walk out with the SmackDown Women's Championship as she takes on Charlotte Flair later tonight. Rousey is a 1/7 favorite whilst The Queen has 4/1 odds that she will walk out of the AT&T Stadium with her Championship.

Bianca Belair is the favorite to walk out of WrestleMania as RAW Women's Champion

The only other Championship match tonight sees Bianca Belair take on long-time rival Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship. Lynch, of course, defeated Belair in seconds back at SummerSlam last year and now Belair looks to be the favorite to exact some revenge on The Man.

Belair is a 4/11 favorite to overcome Big Time Becks whilst Lynch herself has 2/1 odds that she will be able to walk out of WrestleMania as victor once again.

There are many other matches on the show tonight which see several other interesting favorites. Rey Mysterio and Dominik are 4/9 favorites over The Miz and Logan Paul whilst Drew McIntyre is the heavy favorite to defeat Happy Corbin after being able to reclaim Angela on SmackDown last night.

There are many other Championship matches on Sunday night, including the massive Unification match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. As of writing, Roman Reigns is the favorite to finally overcome Lesnar at WrestleMania with 2/5 odds.

Edited by Prem Deshpande