Several important names backstage; responsible for key parts of WWE show (Exclusive)

Several top names of the WWE production team are backstage at NXT Deadline this week.

This is the final Premium Live Event for NXT this year, and the show is taking place at the Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut. The Heartbreak Kid Shawn Michaels kicked off the show. However, the crowd went wild as "Cult of Personality" started playing, and CM Punk walked out. The Best in the World addressed the fans and even shared a hug with Michaels during the opening segment.

Other than Punk, there were several members of the WWE production team backstage. We have an exclusive list of producers for the matches on the card for NXT Deadline. Dragon Lee vs. Dominik Mysterio was produced by Steve Corino. Corino was also listed as the producer for Roxanne Perez vs. Kiana James in a Steel Cage.

Matt Bloom and Oney Lorcan pulled double duties as they produced both the Men's and Women's Iron Survivor Challenge. Veteran wrestler and former WWE United States Champion Fit Finlay was listed as the producer for Carmelo Hayes vs. Lexis King. The main event between NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov vs. Baron Corbin was put together by Terry Taylor.

The final PLE of the year has already given fans some huge talking points, with Dragon Lee defeating Dirty Dom, Trick Williams putting out an unthinkable win in the Men's Iron Survivor Challenge, and Cora Jade returning to the developmental brand.

