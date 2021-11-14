Several NXT Superstars backstage at SmackDown 

This week's episode of SmackDown saw several former NXT Superstars making a name for themselves. Aliyah, Hit Row and Ridge Holland were all part of some of the most interesting segments this week.

Interestingly, these stars may not be the only newcomers to the main roster in the near future, since there were three current NXT stars backstage at SmackDown this week.

According to a report by PWInsider, Dexter Lumis, Cora Jade and Dakota Kai were all at the venue for the show.

#SmackDown Dakota Kai vs Cora Jade in dark match !! Dakota Kai vs Cora Jade in dark match !!#SmackDown https://t.co/nDyzR9koDV

The dark matches ahead of the show saw Dakota Kai defeat Cora Jade whilst The Viking Raiders defeated NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams.

There are several WWE stars not being used on SmackDown

There have been several rumors linking Dakota Kai to a main roster move over the last few months, but it's worth noting that there are several stars currently not being used.

Toni Storm was only recently able to make her return to TV following the WWE Draft and stepped into a storyline with Charlotte Flair. A number of other stars in the same position who appear to have been forgotten by the company.

The likes of Ricochet, T-Bar, Mace, and The Viking Raiders have all been somewhat overlooked over the past few months. Whilst there are advantages to bringing several other stars to the main roster, WWE needs to focus on the talent that is already there.

The recent budget cuts have left SmackDown with a much smaller roster than usual and now it appears that the company are depending on NXT stars to work dark matches ahead of their shows.

Of the four NXT stars who were part of this week's dark matches, Dakota Kai and Carmelo Hayes look likely to be joining the ranks on The Blue Brand in the near future.

