Several potential spoilers revealed for WWE RAW - Uncle Howdy's identity, possible heel turn for former champion

With Monday Night RAW just a few hours away, there are reports of some spoilers about tonight's episode and how things could play out.

According to PWInsider, one major point is that Bo Dallas is backstage on RAW, so there is a belief that Uncle Howdy will make an appearance with Alexa Bliss on television. It has long been rumored that he is the person under the mysterious figure costume, and with his involvement with Bliss last week, it would make sense for them to make another appearance together for this week's show.

Another portion of PWInsider's spoiler report is the fact that WWE is expected to move forward with the heel turn for Bobby Lashley.

It has seemed that way on television after The All Mighty had some issues with authority figure Adam Pierce over the past few weeks. Lashley was also fired by Pierce after he attacked officials on the red brand.

However, there was a little wrinkle last week as MVP talked about potentially having a reformation of The Hurt Business with Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander, so this will definitely be something to keep an eye out for.

What potential spoilers for tonight's Monday Night RAW have you most excited about? Tell us in the comments section below.

