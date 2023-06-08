Several superstars attend WWE company party; Zelina Vega and former Tag Team Champions reportedly present

Several superstars attended WWE's annual company party including Zelina Vega, Maxine Dupree, Mace, Mansoor, and former tag team champions Pretty Deadly.

According to PWInsider, the Stamford-based promotion hosted the annual party last night in Stamford, CT. Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Zelina Vega was also at the party. Zelina challenged Rhea Ripley for the SmackDown Women's Championship last month at Backlash but she could not win.

Former NXT tag team champions Pretty Deadly consisting of Elton Prince and Kit Wilson were also present.

They won the NXT tag team championship by defeating the Creed Brothers, Gallus and Brooks Jensen, and Josh Briggs in a Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Elimination Match. At NXT Deadline they lost the championship to New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods).

At the 2023 WWE Draft, Pretty Deadly got drafted to SmackDown. They made their SmackDown debut on 19 May in a bout against Ridge Holland and Butch of The Brawling Brutes.

WWE's upcoming main event is Money in the Bank

At last week's SmackDown episode, Zelina Vega won the qualifier for Money in the Bank Ladder Match against Lacy Evans. Zelina could not win the SmackDown Women's Championship but will get a chance to secure the title again if she wins Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

Becky Lynch has also qualified for the Money in the Bank Ladder Match after defeating Sonya Deville. Zoey Stark also managed to be eligible by defeating Natalya. They will join Zelina for the match.

On this week's SmackDown episode, Mia Yim will face Bayley in a qualifying match, while Shotzi will take on IYO SKY. The winners will join Zelina, Becky, and Zoey for the Ladder Match.

