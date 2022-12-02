Several WWE Hall of Famers could make returns on the weekend of next year's WrestleMania 39, which will emanate live on Saturday, Sunday, April 1 and 2 from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.

The Showcase of the Immortals is not just a show for the company; the whole week has been compared to a festival for the promotion and its fans. The weekend is also the sight of the Hall of Fame ceremony.

A new report by WrestleVotes on Twitter states that the Stamford-based promotion is looking to hold shows with The Undertaker throughout WrestleMania weekend. These will be in a similar vein to the "1 deadMAN" shows, which were glorified panels held with The Phenom.

WrestleVotes has also noted that WWE could be bringing in "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and Trish Stratus to host these kinds of shows, where fans will get to ask questions to these legends.

WWE @WWE



ms.spr.ly/6014dJzim @undertaker 1 deadMAN SHOW is coming to Boston on November 25th! .@undertaker 1 deadMAN SHOW is coming to Boston on November 25th! ms.spr.ly/6014dJzim

Austin, who retired from the in-ring competition after WrestleMania 19 in 2003, returned to the ring at this year's Grandest Stage of Them All, where he took on and defeated Kevin Owens in a No Hold Barred match in the main event of Night One.

Stratus, on the other hand, has been making sporadic TV and live show appearances for the company over the years, mostly in her home country of Canada. She wrestled her last match at SummerSlam 2019, where she lost to Charlotte Flair, after which she announced her retirement.

But it is always "never-say-never" with wrestling legends, especially those in impressive shape like the seven-time Women's Champion.

Several matches have been rumored for WWE's WrestleMania 39

Let's start off with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match(es). While this has been rumored for weeks, if not months, Xero News on Twitter recently reported that Roman Reigns could be defending his titles on both nights against two different opponents.

"There is internal talks of Roman to pull double duty at 'Mania. However this may change."

As Cody Rhodes is favored to return at and win the Royal Rumble in January, he could be one of the challengers. The other could be Roman's long-rumored opponent for 'Mania, his cousin The Rock.

Another high-profile match that is possibly in the works is the intriguing bout between 16-time World Champion and Hollywood star John Cena vs. WWE's latest celebrity wrestler Logan Paul. The Maverick even reacted to the idea of him facing Cena on Twitter.

Logan Paul @LoganPaul twitter.com/WrestleOps/sta… Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps John Cena is reportedly expected to be competing at WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood next year…



Who would you consider the perfect opponent for him on said massive stage? 🤔🤔🤔 John Cena is reportedly expected to be competing at WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood next year…Who would you consider the perfect opponent for him on said massive stage? 🤔🤔🤔 https://t.co/AyzxNIsIbw 👀 twitter.com/WrestleOps/sta…

Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin recently posted a video of him working out. Some fans took it as an indication that he will be coming to compete at WrestleMania for the second year in a row. While it is not clear who he will wrestle, or if he will at all, some fans have pointed at his namesake Austin Theory as a viable challenger.

With even the Road to WrestleMania being two months away at this point, we have no concrete ideas for what WWE has planned for the Showcase of the Immortals. But the signs that have come out until now have looked good.

