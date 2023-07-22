Several WWE Superstars present backstage on SmackDown tonight

Several WWE Superstars are present backstage for tonight's episode of SmackDown.

Tonight's episode of the blue brand is set to take place from Orlando, Florida. The show promises an exciting evening of matches which include the US Championship Invitational and the Rules of Engagement featuring Roman Reigns and Jey Uso.

WRKD is now reporting that since WWE SmackDown is taking place in Orlando, Florida near the Performance Center, several NXT Superstars are present backstage for tonight's show.

Some of these stars include Tony D'Angelo, Stacks Lorenzo, Wes Lee, Dragon Lee, Carmelo Hayes, Trick Williams, and Tiffany Stratton. It was also reported earlier that Nick Khan hopes to have NXT seen as a third brand instead of a developmental one.

Having some of the NXT talent show up on SmackDown could help them gain some recognition. It might probably help change the WWE Universe's current perception of the brand.

There is no official confirmation regarding if any of these stars will be involved in the show like Carmelo Hayes was involved a couple of weeks ago on RAW.

We will have to wait and see if any of these stars will be used for SmackDown tonight.

