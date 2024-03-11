Sgt. Slaughter makes bold claims about his iconic match with WWE Hall of Famer

Sgt. Slaughter recently made some interesting claims about his iconic match with a WWE Hall of Famer.

Pat Patterson has had a legendary career in the business. Aside from being the first-ever Intercontinental Champion, he was involved in a lot of iconic matches that are still remembered to this day.

Pat Patterson's feud with wrestling legend Sgt. Slaughter is still remembered due to their iconic alley fight at Madison Square Garden in 1981.

During a recent interview with Under the Ring: Pro Wrestling Conversations, Slaughter spoke about how this match came to be.

"His feud with contrPat and I were having all these matches and pretty soon there was never any decisions, so Mr. McMahon Sr. got a little fed up with it and he said, 'Well, you two are going into a special match.' And I said, 'What kind of match?' And he said, 'It's called the alley fight.' I said, 'What's an Alley Fight?' He says, 'I don't know, I've never had one before, but I'm going to have one with you two.'"

He continued and claimed that this was the greatest match of all time in Madison Square Garden.

"We did have the greatest match of all time in Madison Square Garden. Truly an epic battle because there was no referee, as far as I know there was never a match before that without a referee and I don't think there's been a match since that match without a referee, and so we ended up battling and battling and battling." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Lacey Evans took a shot at Sgt. Slaughter after leaving WWE

During her last run in WWE, Lacey Evans portrayed a character similar to the WWE legend, and he didn't take kindly to this as he took shots at her on social media.

After her release from the company last year, Lacey did an interview with Road Trip AFTER HOURS, during which the former WWE Superstar took shots at Sgt. Slaughter and his daughter.

"What bothered me I think was the fact that they did take it so legitimate on social media... Even old man Slaughter, you know, I hope his hips still work and I hope his daughter is still there cause where I come from and the woman that I am, you better stand firm in what you said, and same thing backstage at WWE, I stand in who I am and what I believe in."

It would've been interesting to see this feud materialize on TV before Lacey was released from the company.

