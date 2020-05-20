Shad Gaspard: The wrestling world reacts to reports of former WWE Superstar's death
- Shad Gaspard's death has been confirmed after a body was found on Wednesday.
- Shad Gaspard wrestled, on and off, for eight years in WWE as well as on the independent scene.
Shad Gaspard's body has been found days after his disappearance at sea, authorities have said. The 39-year-old disappeared on Sunday after getting into difficulty while swimming in waters in Venice Beach.
Former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard was with his young son at the time, with eyewitnesses reporting that he ensured his son was moved to safety first.
Authorities confirm finding Shad Gaspard's body
Frantic searches had been undertaken throughout the area over the last three days. Tragically, authorities confirmed on Wednesday afternoon the discovery of a body, adding it matched the description of 'the swimmer ' from Sunday.
While his family, wrestling fans and his former colleagues all kept up firm hope he would be reunited with his family following the tragic incident, the news nonetheless left many on social media stunned.
Soon after the confirmation, WWE themselves sent out a tweet in tribute to their former star.
Everyone at Sportskeeda would like to echo those sentiments, and send their thoughts and wishes to the family of Shad Gaspard at this truly tragic time.