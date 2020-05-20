Shad Gaspard

Shad Gaspard's body has been found days after his disappearance at sea, authorities have said. The 39-year-old disappeared on Sunday after getting into difficulty while swimming in waters in Venice Beach.

Former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard was with his young son at the time, with eyewitnesses reporting that he ensured his son was moved to safety first.

Authorities confirm finding Shad Gaspard's body

Frantic searches had been undertaken throughout the area over the last three days. Tragically, authorities confirmed on Wednesday afternoon the discovery of a body, adding it matched the description of 'the swimmer ' from Sunday.

Reports now all but confirm the tragic death of former #WWE star Shad Gaspard. He disappeared on Sunday after getting into difficulty while swimming. Eyewitnesses report his last act was to get his son to safety. #RIPShad. My heart is with his family https://t.co/A5Ng4F6AVw — Matty Paddock (@MattyPaddock) May 20, 2020

Shad Gaspard wrestled, on and off, for eight years in WWE as well as on the independent scene.

While his family, wrestling fans and his former colleagues all kept up firm hope he would be reunited with his family following the tragic incident, the news nonetheless left many on social media stunned.

Soon after the confirmation, WWE themselves sent out a tweet in tribute to their former star.

WWE is saddened to learn that former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard has passed away at the age of 39. https://t.co/ngyuRpkjps — WWE (@WWE) May 20, 2020

WWE NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair also responded to touching words in tribute to Shad Gaspard.

Advertisement

Big E of The New Day also had moving words for the highly-regarded Gaspard.

Goodbye, my friend.

My thoughts are with Shad’s family. I can’t fathom their loss. — Florida Man (@WWEBigE) May 20, 2020

Mandy Rose, too, said she was 'lost for words'.

Loss for words.. Shad you were such an amazing person, you will be missed. RIP 💔🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/JLTlkeNoxz — Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) May 20, 2020

Drake Maverick perhaps said it best without saying much at all:

Shad 💔 — Spud (@WWEMaverick) May 20, 2020

Sasha Banks' thoughts were with Gaspard's family as she tweeted:

Sending my love and prayers to Shad loved ones during this time. #RIPShadGaspard — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) May 20, 2020

AEW star Cody also took to social media to react to the news:

Never got the pleasure to know Shad too well personally, but I did have the opportunity to wrestle him countless times. He was beyond motivated and as a giant, took precautions to protect folks in the ring. I’m saddened by his passing, his last moments were as an undeniable hero. pic.twitter.com/D8K5NpDxzb — Cody (@CodyRhodes) May 20, 2020

WWE Superstar Naomi said:

My heart is heavy praying for the entire Gaspard’s family pic.twitter.com/3VGbptAHbn — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) May 20, 2020

Former WWE wrestler Dash Wilder has profound words:

I’m at a loss for words. Hug, call, reach out to your loved ones. I love you all. #RIPShad — CASH (@CashWheelerFTR) May 20, 2020

Everyone at Sportskeeda would like to echo those sentiments, and send their thoughts and wishes to the family of Shad Gaspard at this truly tragic time.