"Shame" - Becky Lynch's controversial statement receives huge backlash from WWE Hall of Famer's daughter

Becky Lynch is one of the biggest heels on WWE RAW after she captured the Women's Intercontinental Championship a while back. Recently, Kelly Osbourne lashed out at the promotion for allowing talent to disrespect her father in his home during RAW in Birmingham.

On the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW, Becky Lynch took a shot at the late Ozzy Osbourne when she said Osbourne was the only good thing that came out of Birmingham, and she would d*e too if she had to live here. The comment came with extreme backlash, including one from the late legend's daughter, Kelly Osbourne.

Today, Kelly tagged a Becky Lynch fan account on Instagram and broke her silence on the recent segment from the show. Later, she called out WWE for allowing their talents like The Man to take shots at the late Hall of Famer in his city. The promotion inducted Ozzy Osbourne into the Hall of Fame in 2021.

"Shame on the @wwe for allowing such things to be said about my father and his home," Kelly Osbourne's reply on Instagram.

Kelly Osbourne's statement! [Image credit: Kelly Osbourne's Instagram]

Why was Becky Lynch on WWE RAW?

Becky Lynch's return from her absence became an instant success when she captured the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship from Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez at WrestleMania 41 alongside Lyra Valkyria. However, The Man orchestrated a ruse, turning on Valkyria the following day on RAW after they lost the titles.

Later, Big Time Becks defeated Lyra Valkyria to become the second-ever Women's Intercontinental Champion at Money in the Bank 2025. The 7-time Women's World Champion ended her feud with Valkyria at SummerSlam 2025 and started a new one with Nikki Bella on the red brand.

The company has a few international commitments to fulfill before hosting Paris in 2025, and Becky Lynch is part of the tour with the roster. On the most recent edition of Monday Night RAW, The Man's next title defense was announced, as she will defend her title against Nikki Bella.

