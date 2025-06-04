"Shameful booking," "This is criminal" - Fans shocked as top WWE star completes a year without singles win

Fans are stunned by a shocking statistic involving a current WWE Superstar's win-loss record under the Triple H regime. The Judgment Day's Finn Balor has completed an entire year without winning a singles match.
On June 3, 2024, Finn Balor won a singles match against Dragon Lee on an episode of RAW. It's been a whole year since that win, and Balor has yet to win another singles match on WWE TV via pinfall/submission.
Finn Balor did win a match against Penta on the April 14, 2025, episode of the red brand, but unfortunately for him, it was via a DQ. As expected, the majority of the WWE Universe wasn't thrilled one bit with the stat. Check out some of the reactions below:
Finn Balor on the possibility of his demon persona coming back on WWE TV
Back in April, Balor appeared on The Ringer Wrestling Show. The veteran was asked about the possibility of fans getting to see his demon persona making a return at WrestleMania 41. Here's what he said in response:
“I feel like there is a time and a place for The Demon and it hasn’t been right for probably a couple of years. That’s something that needs to be fixed and addressed and something I want to go back to in the future. Right now, I don’t feel like, certainly this is the weekend for it.” (H/T Fightful)
Balor then said he felt the gimmick was overused in the promotion for "whatever reason." Finn also believes the gimmick wasn't used in the company as effectively as he would've wished. Balor also said he would like to have more creative input on the character if it's brought back somewhere down the line. Only time will tell if Triple H ever decides to bring back the ever-popular character of The Demon.