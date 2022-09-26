"Looks like he just left the Kmart" – Former WWE star takes a shot at Kevin Owens' appearance

Former WWE Superstar Shane Douglas recently shared his apprehensions over the way Kevin Owens looks while competing in the ring.

Owens has emerged as one of the biggest stars in WWE over the last few years. The Prizefighter has held several major titles in the company and has also enjoyed a number of main event runs. He currently performs on the red brand and has been on the lookout for a title opportunity against Roman Reigns over the past few months.

Shane Douglas was on the latest episode of Wrestling Shoot Interviews, where he spoke highly of Kevin's in-ring abilities. However, the hardcore legend mentioned that KO could do a better job of looking like the formidable grappler that he is.

"My thing about Kevin is, you know, to each his own, like we each create our own character, right? He has amazing in-ring ability but he looks like he just left the Kmart on a shift, right? Look like the star that he is because he's damn good in the ring. I just don't know if it's the company telling him that or if that's just what he's comfortable doing. And I don't mean he be out there in sequins and a burning cape or whatever, but look like a wrestler." [9:30 - 9:58]

Kevin Owens will be seen teaming up with Johnny Gargano this week

In a bid to take down former tag team champions Alpha Academy, Kevin Owens will be joining forces with NXT sensation Johnny Gargano this week.

Last week, Gargano got involved when Austin Theory and Owens were locked up in a heated battle. This led to KO capitalizing on the distraction and earning another win over the rookie. Later in a backstage segment, things got out of hand when Alpha Academy confronted Johnny.

This sowed the seeds for an explosive tag team affair this week on the red brand.

