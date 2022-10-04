WWE personality says he will train Logan Paul ahead of Crown Jewel match

Former WWE Superstar Shane Helms, AKA The Hurricane, has revealed that he will be training Logan Paul.

Logan Paul will get the opportunity to win his first title in WWE at the Crown Jewel show in November, when he faces Roman Reigns. Paul has so far had two matches in the company, with the last one coming at SummerSlam.

In his recent appearance on the After The Bell podcast, Shane Helms -- who is a backstage producer -- lavished praise on Logan Paul and is excited to see Paul face off against Reigns. He also disclosed on the show that he will be training the YouTube sensation in Puerto Rico and the Performance Center.

"This guy [Logan Paul] was a wrestler, and now he gets paid for it. He's a professional wrestler. He's super talented. I'm looking forward to this. I was surprised at the match, I will say that. I didn't expect Logan and Roman, but then again, I think for the last year everything's been a surprise. I don't think there's been a crazier year in the history of the industry than the last year. But I'm excited about what's going to happen here. I'll be going to Puerto Rico training with Logan pretty soon and down at the PC as well. He's going to have to step it up," said Helms. [H/T WrestlingNews]

Logan Paul will feature on next week's WWE SmackDown

Paul and Reigns will face off head-to-head on SmackDown next week, one day before the Extreme Rules show.

The match between Reigns and Paul was confirmed in a press conference, where the two took shots at each other. This face-off will be the first time the two will meet on SmackDown since the match became official.

The Crown Jewel show will take place on November 5 at the Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

