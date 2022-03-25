Shane "Hurricane" Helms signs WWE Legends contract

Former WWE World Tag Team and European Champion Gregory Shane Helms - best known by fans as The Hurricane - announced today that he has signed a Legends contract with the company.

Helms first broke into the mainstream wrestling scene in World Championship Wrestling, as part of the (in this writer's opinion highly underrated) faction Three Count - which was a parody of boy bands that were extremely popular in the late 1990s. Following the sale of WCW, he would move to WWE, where he was part of the Invasion storyline.

Hurricane Helms @ShaneHelmsCom



I’m old. 🏻 I signed a WWE Legends deal so I guess that makes it official…I’m old. I signed a WWE Legends deal so I guess that makes it official… I’m old. 😁👍🏻

Eventually, he would create the persona he would be best known for, The Hurricane - a superhero wrestler based on Green Lantern from DC Comics (which Helms is an admitted huge fan.)

While Helms would go on to work with numerous wrestling promotions over the years, he always seemed to make his way back to WWE. Prior to signing this Legends deal, he had been working backstage with the company as a producer. He also made an appearance as The Hurricane at the 2021 Royal Rumble.

WWE Colleagues offer Hurricane Helms congratulations

Plenty of The Hurricane's friends and colleagues - many of whom he's helped backstage with over the last few years - took to Twitter to offer congratulations.

CHELSEA GREEN @ImChelseaGreen

Now I can’t forget you even if I tried. You’re a legend. @ShaneHelmsCom Remember when I didn’t know who you were.Now I can’t forget you even if I tried.You’re a legend. @ShaneHelmsCom Remember when I didn’t know who you were. Now I can’t forget you even if I tried. 😀 You’re a legend.

Helms was the producer of the recent Rey/Dominik Mysterio vs Dirty Dawgs match on RAW. It's not known what new responsibilities this new Legends Contract will entail, outside of his backstage responsibilities. Could this be leading to an eventual Hall of Fame induction?

Well, that remains to be seen, but what do you think? Does this new contract mean we'll be seeing more of The Hurricane in the near future? Are you excited at the possibility of hearing "Whatzupwitdat?!" one more time? Let us know in the comments section!

A former WWE Superstar discusses Bray Wyatt's current status here.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think The Hurricane belongs in the WWE Hall of Fame? Yeah! Nah. 2 votes so far