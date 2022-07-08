"I had to be ready" – Former WWE Superstar details surprising job opportunity from Shane McMahon

EX-WWE star Briana Brandy (fka B-Fab) recently recalled how Shane McMahon offered her a chance to co-host RAW Underground.

During the summer of 2020, with the pandemic altering WWE's usual way of presenting its product, the company experimented with new ways of showcasing programs. A new segment introduced was RAW Underground, a blend of modern MMA with the look of the 1999 film Fight Club.

Brandy, who had a role on RAW Underground, during a recent interview with NBC Sport's Boston, revealed how she ended up working on the production:

"Shane McMahon’s like you have a great look (…) I might need (…) I might want someone to co-host the show (RAW Underground) with me." Brandy added: "He said, 'Okay, I’m going to have you end up interviewing Braun Strowman so I need you to come up with questions to ask him,' and I’m, like, 'All right,' like, let’s do this, you know, I got this, so yeah, it just happened (...) drop of a dime (…) the opportunity came about and he just asked me on the spot and I had to be ready and that’s how I got the job doing that.” (H/T: SEScoops)

Unfortunately, like Briana's time in WWE, RAW Underground didn't appear on TV for long.

Former WWE star almost hosted RAW Underground instead of Shane McMahon

It may seem a given that Vince McMahon's son would be the first pick to host RAW Underground, but that wasn't always the case.

Speaking with Fightful, ex-WWE superstar AJ Francis (fka Top Dolla) said Edge told him that he'd be the host of RAW Underground if he weren't already working on another show:

"So he’s (Egde) like, ‘Yeah, you know, we were in a meeting with Vince and other people, they were talking about who’s going to host RAW Underground, and I thought you'd be the perfect host for it. They actually were going to run with you as the host, but you’re on the road doing Most Wanted Treasures, and that’s going to take up too much of your schedule to do RAW Underground.'" (H/T: BodySlam)

With a personality and look that fits more with RAW Underground than Shane McMahon's, AJ Francis as host could have given it a longer time on TV.

