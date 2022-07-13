Shane McMahon seemingly asked former UFC Champion to try out for WWE in 2019

Former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Tito Ortiz recently revealed that Shane McMahon contacted him in 2019 about possibly signing for WWE.

As somebody with a vast amount of knowledge and interest in mixed martial arts, Shane, as well as WWE, have always looked to bring stars from the Ultimate Fighting Championship into their company.

During a recent appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, the 47-year-old said he had a tryout with WWE in 2019, which seemed to have gone well.

"2019, Shane McMahon reached out to me and said, 'What do you think about coming in and trying out?' I went and did it and, once again, I didn't think about this, 'that's why they didn't do it.' I wasn't over the top. They want someone over the top and be, not crazy, but be an eye-catcher."

He added:

"I went to [The Performance Center], and went and trained with Norman Smiley, an amazing teacher. I was learning stuff that it took some guys six months to learn. He was like, 'Wow, you really got this.' Then COVID came and I never heard anything." (H/T Fightful)

In recent years, former UFC stars such as Ronda Rousey, Shayna Baszler, and Riddle have thrived under the WWE umbrella.

Shane McMahon previously tried to buy the UFC

Before the MMA promotion became the juggernaut it is today; many considered it a barbaric and brutal form of entertainment. Shane McMahon saw potential in the company and seemingly attempted to buy it in 2004.

Speaking on the Something to Wrestle with podcast, WWE's current Senior Vice President Bruce Prichard recalled The Prodigal Son's intent to buy the Ultimate Fighting Championship:

"Bob Meyrowitz was putting UFC out there in wanting to sell and also looking at ways to change. So, I know that Shane was definitely interested in buying the UFC. And during that time, we had meetings with Meyrowitz and Campbell McLaren. I think that, first of all, originally they weren’t asking for a whole lot.They weren’t asking for a lot, but it was more than Vince was willing to pay at the time." (H/T The Sun)

Under Dana White's leadership, the UFC has become a significant force in combat sports. Fans will have to wait and see if more MMA fighters transition to sports entertainment in the future.

Find out which AEW star overpowered Brock Lesnar here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far