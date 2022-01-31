×
Create
Notifications

Shane McMahon to perform at WWE Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia

Shane McMahon will also be performing at WrestleMania 38
Shane McMahon will also be performing at WrestleMania 38
Saunak Nag
CONTRIBUTOR
comments icon 2
Modified Jan 31, 2022 01:16 PM IST
News

According to reports from Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer, it has been confirmed that Shane McMahon will be performing at the Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia.

Meltzer had previously reported that Shane will be featured at WrestleMania 38. Junior McMahon has been frequently appearing in WWE programming lately and also took part in the men's Royal Rumble match.

He was one of the last four survivors in the match but was eventually eliminated by Brock Lesnar. Before the Royal Rumble, Shane was last seen wrestling at WrestleMania 37 against Braun Strowman.

Speaking of McMahon's upcoming matches, the star's opponent for both the Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania has not been disclosed and there has been no clue regarding Shane's build-up angle.

And that's not a surprise. 😆#TheStance #WWE #RoyalRumble #MensRoyalRumble #ShaneMcMahon https://t.co/rUbR9KhJvb

WWE Elimination Chamber is scheduled for Saturday, February 19 and is all set to air live on Peacock/WWE Network.

Shane McMahon draws major heat after Royal Rumble appearance

According to reports, Shane has drawn quite a lot of heat after his appearance at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

Shane entered the Rumble match at number 28 and was one of the few surprise entrants in the main event. Vince's son was notably involved in fights with Matt Riddle and Kevin Owens during his time in the ring and ultimately succeeded in eliminating the latter.

I saw #ShaneMcMahon trending so I thought I’ll share you him at the #RoyalRumble beating on @FightOwensFight and @SuperKingofBros It’s actually quite funny seeing @shanemcmahon go 🤣 #wwe https://t.co/cycuv0oNkG

Shane was also assigned the job of head writer/producer for the match and reports from Ringside News suggested that he managed to draw serious heat while performing his duties.

"Shane fighting everyone, booking himself to be one of the last one’s out, eliminating KO, and just standing toe-to-toe with everyone has the entire locker room really angry." the report said (H/T Ringside News)

Who do you think Shane McMahon will face at the Elimination Chamber?

Also ReadArticle Continues below

Do let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

A current WWE star is open to going to AEW and facing Britt Baker. More details here. Check it out

Edited by Debottam Saha
comments icon 2
comments icon2 comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी