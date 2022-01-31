Shane McMahon to perform at WWE Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia

According to reports from Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer, it has been confirmed that Shane McMahon will be performing at the Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia.

Meltzer had previously reported that Shane will be featured at WrestleMania 38. Junior McMahon has been frequently appearing in WWE programming lately and also took part in the men's Royal Rumble match.

He was one of the last four survivors in the match but was eventually eliminated by Brock Lesnar. Before the Royal Rumble, Shane was last seen wrestling at WrestleMania 37 against Braun Strowman.

Speaking of McMahon's upcoming matches, the star's opponent for both the Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania has not been disclosed and there has been no clue regarding Shane's build-up angle.

WWE Elimination Chamber is scheduled for Saturday, February 19 and is all set to air live on Peacock/WWE Network.

Shane McMahon draws major heat after Royal Rumble appearance

According to reports, Shane has drawn quite a lot of heat after his appearance at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

Shane entered the Rumble match at number 28 and was one of the few surprise entrants in the main event. Vince's son was notably involved in fights with Matt Riddle and Kevin Owens during his time in the ring and ultimately succeeded in eliminating the latter.

Shane was also assigned the job of head writer/producer for the match and reports from Ringside News suggested that he managed to draw serious heat while performing his duties.

"Shane fighting everyone, booking himself to be one of the last one’s out, eliminating KO, and just standing toe-to-toe with everyone has the entire locker room really angry." the report said (H/T Ringside News)

Who do you think Shane McMahon will face at the Elimination Chamber?

