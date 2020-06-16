Shane McMahon challenges The Undertaker to a WrestleMania rematch

This won't be the first time The Undertaker will meet him in the Cell.

Shane McMahon and The Undertaker faced off at WrestleMania 32.

The Undertaker feels at home at Hell In A Cell

The Hell In A Cell Match is synonymous with The Undertaker. The Deadman was in the first-ever Hell In A Cell Match against Shawn Michaels at Badd Blood: In Your House in 1997. Since then, The Undertaker has been in multiple Hell In A Cell matches. His most recent one was against Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 32.

Shane McMahon challenges The Undertaker

On this week's episode of Last Ride- Post Mortem, Shane McMahon issued a challenge to his WrestleMania 32 opponent, The Undertaker. Here is what McMahon had to say;

"I know I got one more with him. So I'll challenge him now. I got one more. I know I got one big one and I want a rematch. Hell In A Cell 2. I was that close. If he didn't move, I was that close."

Shane McMahon has challenged The Undertaker to a Hell In A Cell rematch. pic.twitter.com/6jHSu9bXap — HeelByNature.com (@HeelByNatureYT) June 15, 2020

So there it is. Shane McMahon wants another shot at The Undertaker. He has also stated the stipulation. It's not just any match but another Hell In A Cell Match.

Shane McMahon vs The Undertaker at WrestleMania

In 2016, Shane McMahon returned to WWE, stating that he wanted control of RAW. That's when The Chairman, Vince McMahon told his son that if he wins a Hell In A Cell Match against The Undertaker at WrestleMania 32, he will be given control of the show.

The match saw both competitors pushing each other to their limits. We saw Shane McMahon lay The Undertaker on the announcer's table and climb to the top of the steel structure. Shane McMahon jumped off the top of the cell on The Undertaker, but Taker got off the table just in time. The Phenom sidestepping McMahon resulted in McMahon crashing through the table. The match ended when The Undertaker pinned Shane McMahon after a Tombstone Piledriver.

Advertisement

Even though Shane came up short at WrestleMania, Vince McMahon gave him control of RAW. He was later named the Commissioner of SmackDown when the brand split took place.

In November 2018, Shane McMahon replaced The Miz in the finals of the WWE World Cup, defeating Dolph Ziggler to name himself "The Best In The World".