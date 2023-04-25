Shane McMahon finally breaks silence after horrific WrestleMania 39 accident 

Shane McMahon was spotted for the first time since suffering an unfortunate injury at WrestleMania 39.

McMahon made a surprise appearance at WrestleMania 39 after Snoop Dogg announced that he would be The Miz's opponent at The Show of Shows, thus kicking off an impromptu match. A leapfrog attempt ended in disaster for McMahon as he tore his squad and had to be taken backstage by WWE personnel immediately.

Shane McMahon has now shared a video via Instagram. In the clip, McMahon can be seen working out at the gym. He wrote the following in the caption of the video:

"Week 3 post op work @sandersfitperformancecenter with the king @last_king_2 @sandersfit_ LUKE MILLER DPT. @lukemillerpt"

For those unaware, by the term "post op work," Shane is referring to his workout sessions following his surgery.

WWE veteran wasn't happy with the Shane McMahon incident

Following Shane's WrestleMania 39 accident, WWE veteran Vince Russo had the following to say about the 53-year-old:

"That's the thing about being a McMahon, bro; they don't want to accept that. You can't turn back the clock as much as you want to go out there and do it; you can't! Your body is not keeping up with what you want to do. Chris, I swear to god. Guarantee you that this may have been the one that he finally learned from." [33:20 - 34:51]

There's no word on if McMahon is slated to make a return after he completely heals his torn quad. McMahon has had a history of performing insane stunts on WWE TV. At his age, trying a leapfrog wasn't a good idea, and it ended up costing him a great deal. As for the canceled match, The Miz ended up facing Snoop Dogg, who defeated the former WWE Champion in less than three minutes.

Do you think Shane McMahon will ever make a return to WWE TV?

Recommended Video Roman Reigns and WWE stars who saved their careers by turning heel

Poll : 0 votes