Shane McMahon got angry and almost ran after Brock Lesnar backstage after a heated real-life incident, reveals WWE legend

Brock Lesnar is not just an intimidating personality in kayfabe, but he seemingly carries that aura into real life as well. Road Dogg has revealed that Shane McMahon was legitimately angry with The Beast Incarnate after the latter hurled the Universal title at Vince McMahon at WrestleMania 34.

Brock Lesnar defeated Roman Reigns in the main event of the mega show years ago, and he wasn't the happiest man after the match, remembered for the negative reactions from the live crowd. Most fans have seen the infamous clip of him throwing his Universal title at Vince McMahon in gorilla position, and Road Dogg was incidentally seated right next to the boss when it happened.

While recalling the heated moment on his podcast this week, Brian James stated that Shane McMahon initially wanted to go after Brock Lesnar before he stopped him from doing so.

"I remember Shane being in gorilla and being hot and trying to go after Brock. I said, 'Let it go.' You know what I mean? Let's just stay right here, and all keep our teeth." [1:40:24 - 1:40:37]

Road Dogg said that while Brock Lesnar was trying to aim the title towards Vince McMahon, he threw it in a manner that it would land on the table right in front of the boss.

The WWE Hall of Famer even admitted that he almost got hit by one of the straps of the belt, but thankfully didn't:

''So, he was aiming for Vince. He's got good aim, he's got a good throw, and good rotation on the title, but one of those straps almost caught me right in the mug. But yeah, he aimed it to Vince; he didn't aim it at Vince, you know what I mean? Like it landed right in front of him like it was safe. He could have hit all of us if he wanted to." [1:40:47 - 1:41:15]

Road Dogg doesn't know whether Brock Lesnar's outburst was a work or not

AND MY NAME is.... @WWECovered Brock Lesnar throwing the WWE title at Vince.

Brock Lesnar throwing the WWE title at Vince. https://t.co/6VVRulNL1i

Despite being backstage at the time, the former SmackDown head writer claimed that he wasn't aware of what ticked off Brock Lesnar in the first place.

Road Dogg said that almost everyone at the gorilla position did not react after Lesnar's apparent act of defiance, and he could not judge whether it was a work or Brock was actually irritated about something.

James realized it might have been a serious matter only after Shane McMahon decided to follow Lesnar, which the former SmackDown Commissioner eventually did not go ahead with.

"And honestly, it was like, I don't know. I actually didn't know if it was a work or not because nobody said a word and nobody did anything. Sometimes they would things with each other and laugh about it later," added Road Dogg. "And you go, 'I almost got killed in the crossfire there; I don't appreciate that.' I do remember Shane was hot, and I was like, 'Ahh, no.' He ended up not going, so he knew something I didn't." [1:41:16 - 1:41:50]

Is Brock Lesnar the only WWE Superstar who can get away with legitimately throwing a title belt at the boss? Sound off in the comments section below.

Please credit Oh...You Didn't Know and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

RIP Bushwhacker Butch. We spoke to Luke moments before his passing here

Poll : 0 votes