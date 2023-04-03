Shane McMahon makes surprise return at WrestleMania 39, injures himself against former WWE Champion

Shane McMahon made his WWE return at WrestleMania 39. This was his first appearance in the company after being away for a year.

During a segment featuring WrestleMania hosts The Miz and Snoop Dogg, the former WWE Champion was placed in another impromptu match.

This led to the return of Shane O'Mac, who, unfortunately, injured himself within seconds. Following McMahon's leg injury, Snoop stepped in to pin The A-Lister after hitting him with two big right hands and The People's Elbow.

At last year's Royal Rumble premium live event, Shane reportedly had a fallout with his father, Vince McMahon.

Despite not having appeared on WWE television for months, the 53-year-old received a huge ovation from the WWE Universe in Los Angeles. He also addressed the crowd with a short promo.

WWE is known for unleashing major surprises during WrestleMania. On Night 1, it was Pat McAfee who made his return to face The Miz in a short match.

McAfee previously claimed that he was going to be away from professional wrestling for a while. However, that wasn't the case to be, as he swerved the WWE Universe.

As for Shane McMahon, WWE is yet to release a statement on his injury. We wish him the best.

