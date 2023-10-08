Shane McMahon reacts to his son Declan appearing at WWE Fastlane

WWE
By Abhilash Mendhe
Modified Oct 08, 2023 08:25 IST
Shane McMahon (left); Declan McMahon (right)

WWE legend Shane McMahon has reacted to his son Declan appearing at tonight's Fastlane event.

Declan McMahon was spotted in the crowd at tonight's WWE Fastlane event. Accompanying him was the Indiana Hoosiers football team. Declan looked absolutely pumped to be at the event.

Soon after, Shane McMahon took to Twitter to share a clip of his son's appearance at the Premium Live Event.

Check out his tweet below:

"So proud to be Declan McMahon’s father @ODmcmahon Let’s go Hoosiers."

WWE announcer Michael Cole was beyond excited to announce Declan's appearance on air and name-dropped Shane as well.

Shane McMahon last wrestled at WrestleMania 39 earlier this year. He took on The Miz in an impromptu match and injured his quad muscle while performing a move. Shane had to be taken away by WWE's medical personnel, and Snoop Dogg ended up taking his spot against The A-Lister.

The former SmackDown Tag Team Champion has been sharing updates on his well-being since then on his official Instagram handle. His son, on the other hand, looks in incredible shape, and one wonders if a potential WWE stint is on his mind.

What do you think of Declan McMahon's appearance at WWE Fastlane? Would you like to see him in WWE somewhere down the line?

