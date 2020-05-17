The Undertaker

The Undertaker's latest special, "Undertaker: The Last Ride", is being praised by fans and critics alike, and many more chapters are on the way. Shane McMahon recently had a chat with ESPN's Greg Wyshynski, and had nothing but praise for The Deadman. "The Best in the World" revealed several interesting stories from his interactions with The Undertaker, including what happened on the road to WrestleMania 32.

Shane made his long-awaited return to WWE in 2016, and was put into a Hell in a Cell match with The Undertaker at WrestleMania 32. Shane revealed that The Undertaker himself had called him to discuss a possible match at The Show of Shows.

One day, I get a call from my friend Mr. Calaway. He says, "What do you think?" And I ask, "About what?" And he says, "Me and you." My gut was that I didn't want to say no, which stunned me. So I told him to run it by the boss and see what he thought. Taker called Vince. My dad called me. And the rest is history.

Five things we learned from The Undertaker's latest special:

The Undertaker and Shane McMahon's memorable Hell In A Cell encounter

The two Superstars met inside Hell In A Cell at The Grandest Stage of them All, in front of a packed stadium consisting of more than 100,000 fans. The match will forever be remembered for Shane's insane leap from the top of the cell, onto the announce table. The move didn't connect as The Undertaker moved from the spot at the last moment, but the image of Shane jumping from the top of the cell has been etched in the minds of the fans forever.