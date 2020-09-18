Shane McMahon reveals why he isn't making an in-ring return anytime soon

Shane McMahon hasn't wrestled a match since early October 2019. It's been close to a year now and the last time we saw him was on SmackDown's FOX premiere, where Kevin Owens defeated him in a ladder match that resulted in him getting fired from WWE.

While it was the perfect way to write Shane McMahon off, The Prodigal Son is back on WWE television with his new brainchild - RAW Underground. The dreary Fight Club-esque setting features a ring without any ropes and worked-shoot style fights - completely different from the formal presentation that we normally see inside a WWE ring.

Speaking to Corey Graves on the After The Bell podcast (WrestlingInc.com), Shane McMahon was asked about a potential in-ring return. While he still feels he has something left in him, he revealed why it's not on the cards right now:

“Never say never. I’ll say that. It’s not about me right now. It’s about developing new talent or talent that is here and giving them a platform. If I can help out and have a good showcase with an up-and-coming talent, I’d love to be able to do that, or an existing one (talent) or what-have-you. It just needs to be, again, follow a good story and an emotional story then how would you pull it off physically. I still got a few left in me.”

Is Shane McMahon needed in important matches?

Shane McMahon's in-ring appearances between 2016 and 2019 were normally limited to WrestleMania or Survivor Series appearances (though he went a little further in 2019). While he was a pivotal part of WWE programming, the consensus by the end of his run was that Shane McMahon wasn't required in important matches.

While it wouldn't be bad to see him make an occasional appearance like WrestleMania, it should probably be limited to that. With that said, it's good to hear that Shane McMahon has the mentality of wanting to put over the next generation of talent rather than himself.