Shane McMahon reveals why he quit WWE in 2009

Shane McMahon returned to WWE in 2016 after 7 years away, to confront Vince McMahon and Stephanie McMahon on RAW. This led to Shane McMahon facing The Undertaker at WrestleMania 32 and later being named commissioner of WWE SmackDown.

.@WWE is an amazing business to grow up in and be a part of. Performing against some of the greatest talent ever and for the fans worldwide has been an honor and a pleasure. Thanks @WWEGraves for the chat. @AfterTheBellWWE https://t.co/LCMnC1hRbK pic.twitter.com/lBF8iuBva5 — Shane McMahon (@shanemcmahon) September 17, 2020

In a recent appearance on Corey Graves' After The Bell podcast, Shane McMahon opened up about his decision to leave WWE in 2009 and what made him reach that decision. Shane said that he wanted to use the expertise he had built up and use that knowledge outside WWE. He also added that wanting to spend more time with his kids at home was also a big factor in his decision to step away, adding that he got the chance to do things like coach his son's peewee football team:

So it’s like I’ve had 15 different jobs over the tenure of my career, and you learn so much, whether I was working inside the company having to be all under one umbrella. So taking that knowledge, wanted to go outside for a little while. Also, it was very important for me and one of the bigger driving factors was, I have three boys and make sure that I was their life a little bit. I wanted more time with them, and my leave allowed me to invest time, which is the most valuable commodity as you’re aware. Everything is so demanding, your time is so demanding. So I was I was able to coach all my son’s peewee football, until they got to high school. H/T: WrestleTalk

Shane also spoke about using his experience to get invlolved with other businesses.

Advertisement

Shane McMahon's recent return to WWE

We better make sure #RawUnderground delivers tonight ESPECIALLY because it’s on VKM’s birthday! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/5E2pwfXQyX — Shane McMahon (@shanemcmahon) August 24, 2020

Shane McMahon recently returned to WWE as the host of the RAW Underground concept. Shane has been hosting RAW Underground since last month. Although the concept received mixed reviews early on, the RAW Underground concept has come a long way since then.

On the coming episode of Monday Night RAW, Braun Strowman will face Dabba-Kato in RAW Underground.

You can check out the After The Bell podcast HERE.