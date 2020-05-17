Shane McMahon reveals why The Undertaker's mother scolded him before WrestleMania

Shane McMahon and The Undertaker

Shane McMahon hasn't been seen on WWE TV ever since losing a Ladder match to Kevin Owens on SmackDown and getting ' fired' from WWE last year. Recently, Shane had an in-depth discussion with ESPN's Greg Wyshynski, where The Best In The World opened up on his relationship with The Undertaker, and the events that led to their Hell In A Cell match at WrestleMania 32.

Mere days before the match, Shane met The Undertaker's mother at a dinner. Shane gave her a hug and asked about her well-being. Surprisingly, she grabbed Shane with both arms and scolded him for hitting her son near his eye and drawing blood.

You know, you've always been one of my favorites. However ... you hit my son right in his eye and made him bleed. You went down a couple of notches in my book.

The Undertaker and Shane's brawl before WrestleMania led to the latter getting scolded

The Undertaker and Shane engaged in a brawl mere days before the event, on the go-home episode of RAW before WrestleMania 32. As can be seen in the video above, Shane hit a Leap of Faith on The Phenom while he was lying unconscious on the announce table. He took off soon after executing the move, while The Undertaker looked at him with rage-filled eyes, with a cut clearly visible on the side of his left eye. The Undertaker had the last laugh though, as he defeated Shane at The Show of Shows.

Here are 5 intriguing tidbits we learned from Chapter 1 of The Undertaker's latest special, "The Last Ride":