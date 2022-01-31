Major heat on Shane McMahon following Royal Rumble - Reports

There is a considerable amount of backstage heat on Shane McMahon following Saturday's Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, reports suggest.

The boss' son made his in-ring return during the 2022 men's Royal Rumble match, when he was introduced as a surprise entry, late in the contest.

Shane would square off with the likes of Matt Riddle and Kevin Owens during his time in the match, eliminating the latter in a callback to their past feud.

McMahon, however, was also head writer/producer for the match and, according to new reports from Ringside News, managed to garner some considerable heat while carrying out these duties.

"Shane fighting everyone, booking himself to be one of the last one’s out, eliminating KO, and just standing toe-to-toe with everyone has the entire locker room really angry." the report said (H/T Ringside News)

Shane apparently buried fellow producer Jamie Noble, had open disagreements with several roster members, and forced himself into the final four of the match, featuring Brock Lesnar, Drew McIntyre, and rapper Bad Bunny.

Shane would be eliminated by eventual winner Brock Lesnar

Shane McMahon returned to WWE in 2016

Shane McMahon returned to WWE programming back in 2016, after a seven year absence.

He interrupted an in-ring segment featuring Vince and Stephanie McMahon, and would go on to face The Undertaker in a losing Hell in a Cell effort with control of Monday Night RAW at stake.

Shane would take then take on the role of SmackDown commissioner following the brand split, where he would feud with the likes of Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn and The Miz, before being dubbed "the greatest wrestler in the world" in Saudi Arabia, to the ire of fans.

Steve Carrier of Ringside News @steve_carrier Bad Bunny's Royal Rumble appearance will not lead to a WrestleMania moment this year. That is not the case for Shane McMahon.



We were told that McMahon is booked for WrestleMania. We were not told what his role is at this time, but he's scheduled for the show. Bad Bunny's Royal Rumble appearance will not lead to a WrestleMania moment this year. That is not the case for Shane McMahon.We were told that McMahon is booked for WrestleMania. We were not told what his role is at this time, but he's scheduled for the show.

Also Read Article Continues below

What did you think of Shane's return at the Royal Rumble? Share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

A current WWE star is open to going to AEW and facing Britt Baker. More details here. Check it out

Edited by Debottam Saha