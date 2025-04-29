Shane McMahon's first big step if he takes over WWE could surprise fans, says his longtime friend (Exclusive)

He hasn't had anything to do with wrestling for a while, but Shane McMahon's name continues to pop up around WWE. Vince Russo recently revealed what Shane McMahon would do if he returned to the company as a top executive.

Shane O'Mac's career has been nothing short of surprising over the past few years.

After reportedly creating a ruckus backstage at Royal Rumble 2022, he was let go from WWE until he made an unannounced comeback at WWE WrestleMania 39 in 2023, where he suffered a quad muscle injury mid-match against The Miz.

Shane McMahon has since had an alleged meeting with Tony Khan, though nothing has translated to him appearing for AEW yet. During the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, a fan pictured a scenario where TKO brings in Shane McMahon to replace Triple H.

Vince Russo claimed that even if Shane McMahon is in charge, he would not write the show and instead hire a team to manage the creative. Russo has known Shane since the Attitude Era and has sporadically stayed in touch with Vince McMahon's son over the years.

Shane McMahon's backstage problems at the Royal Rumble 2022 reportedly stemmed from his unnecessary creative input for the match. Vince Russo claimed that Shane would gather the right people for the job and not be a "television writer" himself.

"I could tell you guys this without a shadow of a doubt. If Shane were in charge, Shane would not be writing the show. Shane would hire the right people to hire the show, no doubt about it. Shane would not think he would be a television writer; I can tell you that right now." [1:17:10 onwards]

Shane McMahon has had no official connection with WWE since June 2024, but considering the 55-year-old's popularity and experience, his reappearance in pro wrestling can never be ruled out.

