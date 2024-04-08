Shane McMahon's son sends a message to Roman Reigns after he loses to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL

Shane McMahon's son Declan has sent a heartfelt message to Roman Reigns after his big loss at WrestleMania XL.

The Tribal Chief's run as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion has finally come to an end. He lost the belt to Cody Rhodes, his longtime rival, in the main event of Night Two at WrestleMania XL.

Shortly after Roman Reigns' loss at 'Mania, Shane McMahon's son Declan took to Twitter to write a heartfelt message for The Tribal Chief.

Here's what he wrote:

"It goes without saying. Thank You, Roman Reigns! Truly one of the All Time Greats. Don’t frown because it’s over, smile because it happened. What Roman has done for wrestling these years is nothing short of incredible. #ThankYouRoman."

Expand Tweet

Reigns has been WWE's biggest star for about four years at this point. His heel turn in 2020 was the turning point of his career and he has done incredibly well for himself since then. Reigns has defeated some of WWE's biggest names during his legendary title reign.

Some of Reigns' past rivals came out after Cody's win and celebrated with him as the show went off the air. Reigns headed backstage without his Undisputed WWE Universal Title and hugged Paul Heyman on the stage in an emotional moment.

One more match for The Heart Break Kid Shawn Michaels? More details right HERE

Poll : Were you expecting Reigns to lose the belt? Yes! Nope! 0 votes View Discussion