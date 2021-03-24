Shane McMahon said three words to reassure WWE Hall of Famer he was not going to lose his job

Arn Anderson has revealed how Shane McMahon reassured him about his future in the wrestling business following Vince McMahon’s purchase of WCW.

On March 26, 2001, Shane McMahon appeared on the final episode of WCW Nitro as the new storyline owner of WCW. In reality, Vince McMahon bought the rival company, which meant he acquired the contracts of dozens of performers and backstage personnel.

Speaking on his ARN podcast, Anderson said he maintained a good relationship with Vince and Shane McMahon despite working for WCW throughout the 1990s. The 2012 WWE Hall of Fame inductee also disclosed Shane McMahon's big hint about WWE's interest in him.

“When we got there and saw all those guys, Shane walked right up to me, smiling big, shook his hand, ‘Good to see you.’ [Shane McMahon said] ‘See you soon,’ and looked me right in the eye. That kind of gave me confirmation that I was going to survive this in some capacity, which made me feel much better about the day. I could relax. That’s all he said.”

Arn Anderson was forced to retire from in-ring competition in 1997 due to neck and back injuries. He continued to work for WCW in various roles behind the scenes before joining Vince McMahon's WWE in 2001.

Arn Anderson clears up Shane McMahon security rumor

Shane McMahon appeared on WCW Nitro, while Vince McMahon appeared on WWE RAW.

Arn Anderson said there was a “really weird aura” backstage at the final WCW Nitro. He recalled how the roster did not believe WCW had been taken over until three high-profile WWE officials walked into the building.

It has been rumored that the three men – Bruce Prichard, Gerald Brisco, and Shane McMahon – were given their own security team. However, Anderson clarified that he did not see any extra security for the WWE trio that night.

Anderson went on to work as a producer for WWE from 2001 to 2019. He now works for AEW as a producer and as Cody Rhodes’ on-screen mentor.

