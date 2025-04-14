Shane McMahon sends a message to his son, Kenyon

Shane McMahon had a heartfelt message for his son Kenyon McMahon in a new Instagram post. The former WWE Superstar said he's proud of his son following the conclusion of Spring Ball.
It's been quite some time since Shane was seen on WWE TV. The last time he wrestled in WWE, it ended in disaster as he tore his quadricep muscle during the match.
Shane McMahon has three sons with his wife Marissa Mazzola. He recently took to his Instagram handle to send a message to one of his sons, Kenyon McMahon.
Check it out below:
"So proud of @kenyonmcmahon_. @uncfootball Spring ball is over. Excited for September kickoff. Go Heels!"
Ex-WWE star on what went wrong with Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 39
McMahon faced The Miz in an impromptu match at WrestleMania 39 but was unable to finish the bout due to an injury that he suffered midway. Snoop Dogg ended up replacing him and defeated The Miz when all was said and done.
Former WWE Superstar Stevie Richards said the following about the disastrous outing:
“My guess is, they were going for multiple drop downs, multiple leapfrogs, and then Shane was gonna hit Miz. Back body drop, dropkick, something like that. My guess is, he was going to do something cool, and he was kind of thinking too far ahead when this happened. Now, could it have happened anyway? Of course. Age, lack of activity, the turn, the rotational and the lateral movement could have just blown anybody’s knee out. But Shane fundamentally, we’re gonna go through it, was perfect up until that point. Drop-down is perfect." [quotes via Colin Tessier]
Judging by what transpired at The Show of Shows two years ago, it's safe to assume that Shane is fully done with in-ring action. He did incredibly well as a wrestler in his prime and was well-known for executing several risky, high-flying spots.