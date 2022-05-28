WWE Superstar Shanky gets a new nickname on SmackDown

WWE Superstar Shanky has been given a new nickname on the latest episode of SmackDown.

The seven-footer teamed up with his partner Jinder Mahal to take on Angle Garza and Humberto of Los Lotharios on the show. Before the bout started, however, he was nowhere to be seen, only to later be found jiving to Mahal's entrance music in the locker room.

He was officially announced as "Skyscraper Shanky" during his entrance, and it was also acknowledged on commentary. He kicked off the match with Humberto, but it only went on for a few minutes. Humberto hit a springboard knee strike on former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal to score a victory for Los Lutharios.

Mahal and Shanky had a fallout after their loss, but the latter's attention was on SmackDown ring announcer Samantha Irvin. He performed a dance for her while Mahal's music played in the background.

The seven-footer has been teaming up with Jinder for a while, and it remains to be seen whether they will continue their partnership or go their separate ways. Perhaps the company has plans for a romantic storyline between Shanky and Samantha. Fans will have to stay tuned to SmackDown on Friday nights to find out how his story continues to unfold.

Edited by Genci Papraniku