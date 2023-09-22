Shanky sends a message to WWE after release

Shanky has shared a heartfelt tweet reacting to his WWE release.

Earlier this month, the 7-foot star traveled to India to compete at the Superstar Spectacle 2023 event. He faced Gunther in an Intercontinental title match. Despite losing the bout, he received a massive reaction from fans that night.

Shanky was one of several WWE releases that were announced last night. The Indian pro wrestler's three-year run with the company has come to an end.

Here's how he reacted to the same on Twitter:

"Thank you WWE for everything 🙏😊 See you soon 👍," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

Shanky on his time at the WWE Performance Center

The Indian behemoth spent some time at the WWE Performance Center before making it to the main roster. He recently spoke with eWrestlingNews and opened up about his time at the training facility:

“We have the best coaches at the Performance Center, those that been in the wrestling industry for years and have achieved quite a lot. Our day consists of two hours each of ring training and gym training in the mornings. We also work a lot on our promo skills. We are shown old matches to learn and grasp from them, The Undertaker for instance. It’s a video class, so to speak. We are taught every aspect of how to learn and grow in the industry. We spend 7-8 hours daily training in a variety of ways and departments.” [H/T eWrestlingNews]

In the latter half of his tweet, the popular star hinted that he has something in store for the fans. Only time will tell what's next for him now that he's no longer with WWE.

Will you miss Shanky in WWE? Sound off in the comments!

Recommended Video Why Chad Gable could be the next WWE mega star