Shanky wants to see two massive Bollywood megastars join WWE (Exclusive)

Shanky recently expressed his desire to see the likes of Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar come over to WWE and test their luck inside the ring.

Shanky joined the global juggernaut in 2020, after successfully trying out for the company. In just over a year's time, he found himself working on the main roster, alongside Jinder Mahal and Veer Mahaan. Shanky recently stepped inside the squared circle to challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Title in a grueling match at Superstar Spectacle 2023 in Hyderabad, India.

Ahead of the September 8th show, the 32-year-old was asked which Bollywood stars he would like to see in WWE, in a chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling. Shanky first picked Salman Khan, mentioning he has worked with him in the past. Furthermore, he also named Akshay Kumar, who is reputed for his fitness levels.

"Salman Khan. Because I have worked with him and I know his nature. I am also a fan of Akshay Kumar and he's fit, too. He has a keeda for sports. So I can see Akshay Kumar in WWE," said Shanky. [0:38 - 1:00]

Shanky could make it big in WWE

Those in attendance at Superstar Superstacle 2023 witnessed Shanky having arguably the best singles match of his still-young career.

The Indian performer took Gunther to his limits, and gave him a taste of his own medicine, by unleashing a series of brutal chops at him. Though Shanky ultimately failed to emerge victorious, his efforts didn't go unnoticed by the live crowd.

If his performance against The Ring General is anything to go by, it's safe to say the 32-year-old has a bright future ahead. He's currently a free agent and could show up anytime on any of the promotion's three brands.

