Shannon Moore details WCW's plans to create reality show

Former WWE Superstar Shannon Moore recently opened up about the time WCW hired him to take part in their reality show.

The 42-year-old has had two stints with the Stamford-based promotion. While the first was from 2001 to 2005, the second one saw him last only two years, from 2006 to 2008. As far as WCW is concerned, his tenure in the company was short-lived as he was signed for a couple of years between 1999 and 2001.

Moore appeared on the latest episode of Table Talk, where he discussed that a reality show like Tough Enough was being planned by World Championship Wrestling when they roped him in.

“We ended up going down to the power plant. WCW hired me. I was the first of 21 cruiserweights that they hired to do a reality show, like Real World at the time. It was basically going to be a version of Tough Enough.”

Shannon Moore also revealed that Eric Bischoff was the first to pitch the idea.

“So Eric Bischoff, I think he had like the first Tough Enough idea because he was going to do it with us, the cruiserweights that he hired. He was going to put us in a house and show us working our way through the ranks, even though most of us had already been wrestling for six or seven years. Then finally, we would make it to WCW Nitro and that’s how we would start our career, but it was going to be a reality series. But before that took off, they kiboshed that idea.” (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

Despite the initial plans, WCW decided not to go ahead with the program, as revealed by the North Carolina-born superstar.

Shannon Moore on his mini feud with Brock Lesnar

The former WWE star recently commented on his mini-feud with Brock Lesnar in 2002 and 2003.

While speaking at K & S WrestleFest's virtual signing, he claimed that The Beast Incarnate gave him the roughest two months of his life. He also noted that he has immense respect for the former world champion.

"It was great. [Brock] Lesnar, he’s a beast man. It was the roughest couple of months of my life working with him. He about killed me, but you know, whenever you’re wrestling a 300-pound mad man and whenever his adrenaline gets going, it’s a — you’re fighting for your life. So, but dude, I have so much respect for him and it was a great time. It was a good program to have and to be able to look back and have those memories working with Brock," said Moore. (H/T - Post Wrestling)

Shannon Moore is a regular feature on the independent circuit. However, he is best known for his time in WWE and WCW during the early 2000s.

