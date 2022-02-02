"We're all a tad bit envious" - wrestling personality shares honest thoughts on Mickie James at the Royal Rumble (Exclusive)

Former TNA World Tag Team Champion Shawn Hernandez recently spoke about Mickie James' groundbreaking appearance at the Royal Rumble.

The IMPACT Knockouts World Champion Mickie James was one of the entrants in the Women's Royal Rumble match. As soon as the news was first announced on January 7, the WWE Universe was excited to see the champion compete. James' presence in the bout also led to plenty of speculation about its potential ramifications, as fans wondered whether it could lead to more crossovers.

Hernandez was in conversation with Dr. Chris Featherstone on the newest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted show. He mentioned that James' work had gone beyond just the forbidden door scenario and become a template for wrestlers everywhere. The veteran also stated that James was the only one to break that glass ceiling on the big stage, so many superstars were envious of her.

"That's great for her," said Hernandez. "To me, that's beyond the forbidden door thing. She got to come back with her belt, with her own music. That's everyone's dream. I've done that in the indies, competed in different indies. But nobody's done that on the big stage. I mean, mad props to her. I promise you, every single person that's been on TV wishes they had that spot. We're all a tad bit envious. That's awesome for her." (from 9:50 onwards)

Mickie James made history at the Royal Rumble

Mickie James entered the Royal Rumble match at number 20. She entered to her own music and carried the IMPACT Knockouts World Championship with her. James showcased her Hardcore Country gimmick, a side of her character that fans had never seen in the WWE.

James lasted over 11 minutes in the Rumble match and even eliminated Michelle McCool. WWE Hall of Famer Lita eventually eliminated the legend to end her time in the bout.

WWE @WWE Impact Knockouts Champion @MickieJames is overwhelmed with emotion after her appearance in the 2022 #RoyalRumble Match! Impact Knockouts Champion @MickieJames is overwhelmed with emotion after her appearance in the 2022 #RoyalRumble Match! https://t.co/iOhsmFpP3e

After the Rumble, James thanked fans and WWE for making this appearance happen. In the emotional interview, she was overwhelmed by the significance of the moment and tried hard not to break into tears.

