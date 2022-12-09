"Shawn and I are very close" - 28-year-old performer discusses his relationship with the WWE legend (Exclusive)

NXT star Carmelo Hayes recently opened up about his equation with Shawn Michaels, saying he's very close with the WWE Hall of Famer.

Hayes is one of the biggest stars in NXT today, who has come into his own, especially since Michaels took charge of the show's booking. A former North American Champion, Carmelo Hayes is now gearing up to participate in the first-ever Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline. He will compete against JD McDonagh, Grayson Waller, Axiom, and Joey Gacy in the match.

Talking with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Carmelo Hayes revealed he has something to take away from his every conversation with Shawn Michaels. The 28-year-old star applauded the former WWE Champion's perspective, saying he explained things in a way he hadn't heard before. Hayes added that he has learned a lot from Michaels and developed a very close bond with him.

"Shawn and I are very close. Every time I talk to him, I learn something new. He says things that I have heard in ways I haven't heard, if that makes any sense. He says certain things that click to me differently in a certain way because he's experienced and he's done everything in the business. So, it's like when he talks; it's the gospel in the sense you're like, you know what you're talking about. So I have learned so much from him and he and I are very close," said Carmelo Hayes. [3:17 - 3:47]

Carmelo Hayes on comparisons with WWE legend Shawn Michaels

Furthermore, Hayes noted that his attitude was similar to what Michaels had back in his day. The former NXT North American Champion believes that he could be a "pain in the a**," and Shawn Michaels respects him for it.

He also explained how the WWE Hall of Famer is protective of talents, asking them to hold back in matches to avoid sustaining any injury.

"As far as comparisons are concerned, naturally, I do have the attitude, and he likes that about me, and you know, I'm very much pain in the a**, but I know what I want, and I think he respects that about me. I know, and I trust myself, I have confidence in myself, and I'll fight for it. Sometimes he has to ask me to pull back; I think his biggest thing is to protect the talent from themselves. Sometimes he tells me no; sometimes, he tells me to slow down a bit," said Carmelo Hayes. [3:48 - 4:26]

Shawn Michaels is also a big fan of Carmelo Hayes, as he recently said the 28-year-old was a "special" talent.

Do you see Hayes winning the Iron Survivor Challenge at WWE NXT Deadline? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

