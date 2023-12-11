Shawn Michaels announces big name as part of WWE United States title tournament; star reacts

Shawn Michaels just announced a big name will be a part of the United States Championship tournament.

Carmelo Hayes has been impressive ever since his debut in NXT. His star power rose during his two reigns as NXT North American Champion and he quickly became one of the biggest names in the company.

Carmelo Hayes' performances in the ring were also quite impressive as he picked up wins of many notable stars. His effort were rewards when he finally became the NXT Champion after defeating Bron Breakker in a hard fought contest. However, he lost the title a couple of months later to Ilja Dragunov.

Since losing the title, he has not been on top of his game but he will get a chance to redeem himself on SmackDown. A couple of weeks ago, Logan Paul announced that there will be a tournament to determine his challenger for the United States Championship. He also announced that there will be one person from NXT who will be part of this tournament.

Shawn Michaels has now announced that former NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes will represent the brand in the tournament.

"BREAKING: @ShawnMichaels has announced that the #WWENXTSuperstar entering the #USTitle Tournament on #SmackDown is former @WWENXT Champion @Carmelo_WWE!"

Check out the tweet here:

Trick Williams reacted to Shawn Michaels' announcement

Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes go way back. Williams was part of Hayes' rise in NXT right from the beginning. He was with him in the trenches, and the two men have been inseparable.

Naturally, when Michaels announced that Hayes would be part of this tournament, Trick Williams was one of the first people to react to the announcement.

"Let’s talk about it, posted Trick Williams.

Check out his tweet here:

It remains to be seen how far Carmelo Hayes will progress in this tournament on SmackDown.

