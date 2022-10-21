Shawn Michaels announces new WWE premium live event

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels has announced a new premium live event for the NXT brand, which will take place in December.

After Triple H took some time off, the NXT brand's creative direction came into Shawn Michaels' hands. The brand was rebooted, and several new talents were introduced to the WWE Universe.

Since The Game returned, Michaels has remained with the brand and received a promotion as he became the Vice President of Talent Development Creative. Several notable changes were made, and the most significant one was the removal of the word 'TakeOver' from NXT premium live events.

Our very own Kevin H. Kellam was on a media call for Halloween Havoc today. Michaels announced that WWE is launching a new premium live event for the brand. He mentioned that the new event is called Deadline, which will be held on December 10th.

Even though the new regime is expanding its horizons, they are subtly bringing back some of the elements from the previous Black and Gold era. Maybe the future of NXT really does lie in it's very own past.

