Shawn Michaels appears on WWE show; announces two first-time-ever matches

Wrestling legend Shawn Michaels appeared on the premiere episode of WWE Evolve and announced a few matches. He also sent a message to the talent ahead of their debuts.

Ad

The first episode of the show aired on Wednesday, March 4. It will air weekly and compete with AEW Dynamite. The new show doesn't heavily feature main roster stars, as it focuses on showcasing developmental talent who could become major names in the future. However, several NXT stars are part of it.

When WWE Evolve went on the air, it was shown that the talent spoke to Shawn Michaels at the Performance Center earlier. NXT General Manager Ava was also present. The Heartbreak Kid welcomed all the competitors and told them they would make history. He also told them they would show the world where wrestling evolves.

Ad

Trending

Shawn Michaels then created the matches for the show. He announced the main event would be a six-man tag team match among WWE ID talent. Sean Legacy, Jack Cartwheel, and Cappuccino Jones were pitted against Jackson Drake, Brad Taylor, and Ricky Smokes.

Kendal Grey and Carlee Bright vs. Karli Armstrong and Dani Palmer was announced as the first match of the show.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback