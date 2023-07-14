Shawn Michaels asked if NXT could have 37-year-old star if WWE wasn't "doing something with him"

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels had big praise for a current main roster star in a recent interview.

Mustafa Ali has been with WWE for about seven years at this point. He is one of the most impressive high-flyers in recent memory. Over the years, many fans have urged the promotion to push Ali on the main roster.

Shawn Michaels is the current Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative of WWE. He handles the creative department in WWE NXT. The veteran recently made an appearance on the Sports Guys Talk Wrestling Show and discussed a bunch of topics.

He had the following to say about Mustafa Ali:

"When we had the opportunity to get Mustafa Ali, I've always been a big fan of his. It's something that from a very quiet standpoint, I would see him here and there on the main roster and every once in a while, I would just reach out and ask like, 'Gosh, if he's not doing anything, if you guys aren't doing something with him, I'd love to have him down here.'"

Michaels continued:

"It never quite worked out for us until just as of late, and I'm telling you what. He's a guy that, in my opinion, we've just seen the tip of the iceberg with him and we plan on cutting him loose and unleashing him here in NXT to really work and live out his potential here on the NXT brand as we go into the future." [H/T Wrestling News]

Shawn Michaels himself was an incredible high-flyer back in the day

Michaels did quite well as a tag team act during his stint as one of The Rockers alongside Marty Jannetty. His high-flying moves quickly became a hit with the WWE Universe, and his mic work also impressed fans.

While working as a top main event talent, Michaels kept delivering fast-paced and thrilling matches for years. He is considered by many as the greatest wrestler in WWE history.

Michaels paved the way for a long list of future superstars who didn't have the size but made up for it with their in-ring skills.

Do you agree with Shawn Michaels' remarks about Mustafa Ali? Sound off in the comments section below.

