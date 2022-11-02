"Shawn Michaels is better than you" - Road Dogg opens up on real-life confrontation with WWE legend

Shawn Michaels is currently busy as the NXT boss but was inarguably one of WWE's best talents in his prime. He had quite a heated rivalry with Bret Hart during the 1990s. Road Dogg recently revealed details of when The Hitman confronted him regarding his claim about The Heartbreak kid.

Brian James has always been a great admirer of Shawn Michaels' work. In an interview, James noted that his former D-Generation X stablemate was better than Bret Hart.

The Canadian wrestling legend decided to discuss the topic with Road Dogg during a plane ride. On this week's episode of his Oh...You Didn't Know podcast, the WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events recalled the following details of their bizarre chat:

"Before I turned to sit down, he said, 'Hey, man, I heard you said Shawn Michaels was better than me. And I said, wait, what? He said, 'Yeah, I read that you said Shawn Michaels was better than me. And I said, 'Well, I do think Shawn Michaels is better than you." [21:00 - 21:26]

The former WWE Tag Team Champion noted that Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart were two completely different wrestlers as they worked different styles. Road Dogg was particularly fond of Michaels' southern approach towards his in-ring work.

The WWE executive continued:

"I said, I'm sorry I feel that way, but I love southern-style wrestling. Like, Shawn was trained in the south, and Bret was trained in the dungeon, and their two totally different wrestlers." [21:27 - 21:40]

Road Dogg on Bret Hart's reaction to his statement about WWE legend Shawn Michaels

Bret Hart has always taken pride in his moniker "The Best There Is, The Best There Was, The Best There Ever Will Be." Many still consider him the greatest in-ring worker.

However, surprisingly enough, Bret Hart didn't squash Road Dogg's opinion as he just went back to his seat during the flight. James admitted that he was caught off guard by the "dumbfounding" exchange with Hart. The tag team veteran even tried explaining his viewpoint to the former world champion, as he added below:

"No, we was sitting down on his seat. So he couldn't go anywhere. He just had to listen to me. I was standing up right next to his seat. Like, it just got weird, and I said, 'I'm sorry, dude. I don't know what's happening. I sat down.' It was dumbfounding to me. Like it really was," said James. [22:00 - 22:30]

What do you think? Was Shawn Michaels better than Bret Hart? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit the Oh...You Didn't Know podcast and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Is CM Punk returning to WWE? Is his AEW run actually over? A wrestling legend speaks his mind here

Poll : 0 votes